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    148th ASOS completes field training exercise [Image 1 of 3]

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    148th ASOS completes field training exercise

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on March 7, 2026. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9688086
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-EP527-1001
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 148th ASOS completes field training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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