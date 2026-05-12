148th ASOS completes field training exercise

Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on March 7, 2026. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9688085
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-EP527-1004
|Resolution:
|5000x4000
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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