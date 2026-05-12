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    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander [Image 5 of 6]

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    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Alexis T. Walker, commander of Carrier Strike Group TEN, right, welcomes U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), May 15, 2026. George H.W. Bush is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9688064
    VIRIN: 260515-N-NO146-1125
    Resolution: 4673x3115
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander [Image 6 of 6], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander

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