USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Hosts NAVCENT/5th Fleet Commander

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U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, addresses U.S. Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), May 15, 2026. George H.W. Bush is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)