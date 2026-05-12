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    A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 2]

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    A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Todd Kelly, a squadron master trainer assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, hand-launches a Peregrine one-way attack unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2026. One-way attack unmanned aerial systems are expendable platforms designed to strike targets by navigating directly to pre-programmed coordinates, providing ground forces with a low-cost offensive strike capability on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9687977
    VIRIN: 260514-A-ZT835-7176
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank
    A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank

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    V Corps
    Saber Strike
    Stronger Together
    Project Flytrap
    Sword 26
    Europe Africa Innovation n

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