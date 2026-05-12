A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank

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U.S. Army Sgt. Todd Kelly, a squadron master trainer assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, hand-launches a Peregrine one-way attack unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2026. One-way attack unmanned aerial systems are expendable platforms designed to strike targets by navigating directly to pre-programmed coordinates, providing ground forces with a low-cost offensive strike capability on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)