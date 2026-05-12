U.S. Army Sgt. Todd Kelly, a squadron master trainer assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, hand-launches a Peregrine one-way attack unmanned aerial system during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2026. One-way attack unmanned aerial systems are expendable platforms designed to strike targets by navigating directly to pre-programmed coordinates, providing ground forces with a low-cost offensive strike capability on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9687977
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-ZT835-7176
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defeating the swarm: Project Flytrap accelerates NATO’s counter-drone lethality
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