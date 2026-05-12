A message of resolve: Senior leaders witness innovation on NATO’s Eastern Flank

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A small unmanned aerial system piloted by U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Agurcia, an infantryman assigned to Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, maneuvers over Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, during Project Flytrap, May 15, 2026. Small unmanned aerial systems provide ground forces with an agile, low-cost platform for reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition in complex terrain and contested environments. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)