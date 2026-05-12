An American flag unfurls down the side of the Pentagon to celebrate Armed Forces Day and honor America's 250th birthday, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2026. The Betsy Ross flag features 13 white stars in a circle on a blue field with 13 alternating red and white stripes, symbolizing the original colonies. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9687890
|VIRIN:
|260516-D-XO220-1305
|Resolution:
|7177x4785
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.