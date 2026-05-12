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    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day [Image 5 of 6]

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    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    An American flag unfurls down the side of the Pentagon to celebrate Armed Forces Day and honor America's 250th birthday, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2026. The Betsy Ross flag features 13 white stars in a circle on a blue field with 13 alternating red and white stripes, symbolizing the original colonies. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 07:44
    Photo ID: 9687889
    VIRIN: 260516-D-XO220-1259
    Resolution: 6675x4450
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day
    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day
    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day
    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day
    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day
    Betsy Ross 250 Flag - Armed Forces Day

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    Betsy Ross
    Pentagon
    America 250

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