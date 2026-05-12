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    Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance [Image 2 of 3]

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    Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    An Unmanned Aerial System executes a reconnaissance mission during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:41
    Photo ID: 9687866
    VIRIN: 260515-A-MA645-1002
    Resolution: 2953x1970
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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