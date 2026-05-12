An Unmanned Aerial System prepares for a reconnaissance mission during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687865
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-MA645-1003
|Resolution:
|4949x3301
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.