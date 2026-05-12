Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training

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Ebbing Fire Department civilian firefighter Eli Crumrine participates in fire hose training on May 15, 2026 at the 188th Regional Training Site. All Ebbing Fire Department personnel gathered as part of an all day training exercise in the firefighting core competencies. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Cox)