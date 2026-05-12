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    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training [Image 2 of 10]

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    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Cox 

    188th Wing

    Ebbing Fire Department civilian firefighter participates in a forcible entry exercise on May 15, 2026 at the 188th Regional Training Site. All Ebbing Fire Department personnel gathered as part of an all day training exercise in the firefighting core competencies. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9687440
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-PK223-1002
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training
    Ebbing Fire Department Executes Core Competencies Training

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    #Ebbing #EbbingANGB #188thWing #188thFireDepartment #Fire #CE

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