593d CSC Leads Rail Load Operations Training

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Staff Sgt. Donteia Rushing, assigned to 593d Corps Sustainment Command, facilitates rail load operations training for Soldiers from units across the installation, May 15, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. A rotating group of 593d CSC Transportation Operations Branch noncommissioned officers routinely offer this training, ensuring Soldiers within America's First Corps are ready to safely load rolling stock onto rail cars for transportation in support of future training and deployment operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer)