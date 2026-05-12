593d CSC Leads Rail Load Operations Training

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The Transportation Operations Branch of 593d Corps Sustainment Command facilitates rail load operations training for Soldiers from units across the installation, May 15, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. A rotating group of 593d CSC noncommissioned officers routinely offers this training, ensuring Soldiers within America's First Corps are ready to safely load rolling stock onto rail cars for transportation in support of future training and deployment operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. P. Behringer)