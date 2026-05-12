Mackenzie Rodgers, Project SEARCH intern, accepts a graduation certificate at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2026. Project SEARCH is a high school transition program that provides training and education leading to employment for students with developmental disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9687176
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-F4417-1064
|Resolution:
|3741x2510
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.