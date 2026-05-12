Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation

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Abigail Shakal, Project SEARCH intern, accepts a graduation certificate at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2026. The goal of Project SEARCH, upon program completion, is competitive employment in the community utilizing the skills learned from internships and throughout the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)