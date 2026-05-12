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    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation [Image 4 of 5]

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    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    Abigail Shakal, Project SEARCH intern, accepts a graduation certificate at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2026. The goal of Project SEARCH, upon program completion, is competitive employment in the community utilizing the skills learned from internships and throughout the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9687174
    VIRIN: 260515-F-F4417-1063
    Resolution: 3534x2371
    Size: 1020.98 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation
    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation
    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation
    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation
    Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation

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    Project SEARCH, education, Holloman AFB

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