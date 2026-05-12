Abigail Shakal, Project SEARCH intern, accepts a graduation certificate at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2026. The goal of Project SEARCH, upon program completion, is competitive employment in the community utilizing the skills learned from internships and throughout the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9687174
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-F4417-1063
|Resolution:
|3534x2371
|Size:
|1020.98 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman AFB hosts Project SEARCH graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.