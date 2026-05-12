Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week

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Loki, a K-9 from the Panama City Beach Police Department, performs an apprehension extraction on Staff Sgt. Alexa Ammerman, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during a law enforcement showcase for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2026. The 325th SFS and local police officers’ showcase featured tactical demonstrations, military working dogs and equipment displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)