Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week

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Kodi, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, performs an apprehension during a law enforcement showcase for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2026. The 325th SFS and local police officers’ showcase featured tactical demonstrations, military working dogs and equipment displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)