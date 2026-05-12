Kodi, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, performs an apprehension during a law enforcement showcase for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2026. The 325th SFS and local police officers’ showcase featured tactical demonstrations, military working dogs and equipment displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9686418
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-OB488-1058
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.