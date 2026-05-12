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    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week [Image 4 of 5]

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    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Kodi, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, performs an apprehension during a law enforcement showcase for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2026. The 325th SFS and local police officers’ showcase featured tactical demonstrations, military working dogs and equipment displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9686418
    VIRIN: 260513-F-OB488-1058
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week
    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week
    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week
    Tyndall holds law enforcement showcase for National Police Week

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