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    2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 3 of 8]

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    2026 Army H2F Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, discusses the Reserve component during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. More than 1,100 registered attendees, 35 international partners, and over 60 vendors in the human performance realm came together to discuss the future of human performance and the Army’s system that has revolutionized how Soldiers prepare to dominate on the modern battlefield. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:11
    Photo ID: 9686149
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-3306
    Resolution: 4636x3085
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

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