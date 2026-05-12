2026 Army H2F Symposium

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Mr. Newton Cheng, former director of health and performance at Google, delivers a keynote address on industry best practices within human performance during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. More than 1,100 registered attendees, 35 international partners, and over 60 vendors in the human performance realm came together to discuss the future of human performance and the Army’s system that has revolutionized how Soldiers prepare to dominate on the modern battlefield. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)