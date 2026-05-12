(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda, 8th Dental Squadron dental logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Miranda was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of May 11 – May 15 due to her achievements within his career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 02:24
    Photo ID: 9685761
    VIRIN: 260514-F-ER993-2018
    Resolution: 3785x3785
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Dental
    Pride of the Pack
    8th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery