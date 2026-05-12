Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda, 8th Dental Squadron dental logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Miranda was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of May 11 – May 15 due to her achievements within his career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)