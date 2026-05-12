U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda, 8th Dental Squadron dental logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Miranda was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of May 11 – May 15 due to her achievements within his career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9685759
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-ER993-2012
|Resolution:
|4071x4071
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.