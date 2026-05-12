(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-35 H&S Company conducts 5K Hike [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a 5-kilometer conditioning hike on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2026. The hike further conditioned Marines to traverse long distances while fostering discipline, camaraderie, and mental toughness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 02:33
    Photo ID: 9685757
    VIRIN: 260515-M-BU908-1023
    Resolution: 5361x3574
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-35 H&S Company conducts 5K Hike [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike
    CLR-35 H&amp;S Company conducts 5K Hike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MLG, CLR-35, Okinawa, Hike, Headquarters and Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery