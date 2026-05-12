U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a 5-kilometer conditioning hike on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2026. The hike further conditioned Marines to traverse long distances while fostering discipline, camaraderie, and mental toughness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9685757
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-BU908-1023
|Resolution:
|5361x3574
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-35 H&S Company conducts 5K Hike [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.