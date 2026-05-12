Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, begin a 5-kilometer conditioning hike on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2026. The hike further conditioned Marines to traverse long distances while fostering discipline, camaraderie, and mental toughness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)