Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, United States Army Pacific, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, Honolulu, May 14, 2026. Clark delivered a keynote address emphasizing that the future of security in the Indo-Pacific will depend on readiness, innovation and trusted partnerships capable of adapting at the speed of modern conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)