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    Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 3]

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    Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, United States Army Pacific, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, Honolulu, May 14, 2026. Clark delivered a keynote address emphasizing that the future of security in the Indo-Pacific will depend on readiness, innovation and trusted partnerships capable of adapting at the speed of modern conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9685391
    VIRIN: 260514-A-AI704-5042
    Resolution: 7714x4948
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific
    Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific
    Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific

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