Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Dunson, operations officer of the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Labs, speaks with attendees at the 2026 AUSA LANPAC Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. Lightning Labs supports innovation and experimentation to increase operational readiness and lethality for the 25th Infantry Division (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9685243
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-NH731-2288
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Ryan DeBooy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANPAC2026: Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs
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