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    Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs [Image 1 of 3]

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    Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Dunson, operations officer of the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Labs, speaks with attendees at the 2026 AUSA LANPAC Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. Lightning Labs supports innovation and experimentation to increase operational readiness and lethality for the 25th Infantry Division (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9685243
    VIRIN: 260512-A-NH731-2288
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Ryan DeBooy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC2026, IndoPacific, LandPower, Modernization, Honolulu

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