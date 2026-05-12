Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs

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Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Dunson, operations officer of the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Labs, speaks with attendees at the 2026 AUSA LANPAC Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. Lightning Labs supports innovation and experimentation to increase operational readiness and lethality for the 25th Infantry Division (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy).