LANPAC2026: Soldier-driven solutions showcased by Lightning Labs

Photo By Capt. Ryan DeBooy | Specialist Isaiah Walter of the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Labs, speaks with German soldiers at the 2026 AUSA LANPAC Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. Lightning Labs supports innovation and experimentation to increase operational readiness and lethality for the 25th Infantry Division (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy). see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – At this year’s LANPAC Symposium, the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Labs highlighted how Soldier-driven innovation is helping power Army modernization across the Indo-Pacific, showcasing practical solutions and lessons learned from the field.

Lightning Labs solves tactical challenges by getting cutting-edge technology into the hands of Soldiers, fast. The team’s mission is to increase Soldier lethality, survivability, and mobility at the speed of relevance. This unique approach starts with Soldiers in the field. The team captures challenges and ideas from those closest to the problem, rapidly prototypes solutions, and refines designs through direct feedback and hands-on experimentation. This cycle was on full display during recent exercises like Balikatan and Salaknib in the Philippines, where Lightning Labs deployed to work directly with Soldiers in the field.

“We went out there to make sure our collaboration with the Forge was on track and to see what new lessons or tactics Soldiers on the ground had developed that we could bring back and build on,” said LTC Nathan Whitney, Director of Lightning Labs. By staying connected to Soldiers in real operational environments, Lightning Labs ensures its innovations are relevant, practical, and ready to meet the demands of the Pacific theater.

What sets Lightning Labs apart is its ability to move quickly from concept to workable prototype, ensuring that new capabilities reach Soldiers when they are needed most. The team’s process is designed for speed and flexibility, whether the solution is as simple as a field-expedient cardboard box or as complex as a modular drone platform. “Our job isn’t to manufacture at scale, but to get a concept to the point where it’s ready for broader use,” Whitney explained.

To bring these ideas to life at scale, Lightning Labs partners with The Forge, an advanced manufacturing facility headquartered at Schofield Barracks. The Forge provides the technical muscle and collaborative workspace needed to rapidly produce and field solutions developed by Lightning Labs, leveraging 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies to accelerate the process from prototype to deployment.

Throughout its ongoing cycle of experimentation, Lightning Labs continually evaluates new tools and materials to make its solutions more robust and effective, ensuring that every innovation is built to withstand the realities of modern warfare.

At LANPAC, Lightning Labs offered more than just a glimpse of new technology. The team shared its approach to placing Soldiers at the center of modernization, connecting frontline ingenuity with the expertise and resources needed to deliver practical solutions across the Indo-Pacific. Through these efforts, Lightning Labs reinforces the 25th Infantry Division’s commitment to warfighting readiness and Transformation in Contact modernization.