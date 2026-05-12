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    ARTRANS Logistics Fellow honored as Rail Dog [Image 2 of 2]

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    ARTRANS Logistics Fellow honored as Rail Dog

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    Philip Song, a Logistics Fellow with the ARTRANS Rail Fleet Management section, was recognized as an honorary “Rail Dog” during graduation from the Railhead Operations group Training Class 26-04 at Marine Corps Logistics Base – Barstow, Calif.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9684348
    VIRIN: 260514-D-A4445-8324
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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