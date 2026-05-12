ARTRANS Logistics Fellow honored as Rail Dog

Philip Song, a Logistics Fellow with the ARTRANS Rail Fleet Management section, was recognized as an honorary “Rail Dog” during graduation from the Railhead Operations group Training Class 26-04 at Marine Corps Logistics Base – Barstow, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9684345
|VIRIN:
|260514-D-A4445-6525
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|488.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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