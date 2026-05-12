NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2026) — A U.S. Navy military working dog (MWD) team assigned to Naval District Washington conducts a demonstration for WJZ-TV at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The demonstration showcased specialized K-9 capabilities in detection, deterrence, obedience, and protection. These teams will provide critical security support during the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland festivities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees. (U.S. Navy photo by NDW Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9684327
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-MM437-3528
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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