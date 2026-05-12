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    NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV [Image 1 of 2]

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    NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2026) — A U.S. Navy military working dog (MWD) team assigned to Naval District Washington conducts a demonstration for WJZ-TV at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The demonstration showcased specialized K-9 capabilities in detection, deterrence, obedience, and protection. These teams will provide critical security support during the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland festivities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees. (U.S. Navy photo by NDW Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9684327
    VIRIN: 260513-N-MM437-3528
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV [Image 2 of 2], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Working Dog
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