NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV

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JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2026) — A U.S. Navy military working dog (MWD) team assigned to Naval District Washington conducts a demonstration for WJZ-TV at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The demonstration showcased specialized K-9 capabilities in detection, deterrence, obedience, and protection. These teams will provide critical security support during the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland festivities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees. (U.S. Navy photo by NDW Public Affairs)