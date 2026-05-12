NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV

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JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2026) — U.S. Navy Lt. Gregory Bottom, a military working dog (MWD) handler assigned to Naval District Washington, speaks with WJZ-TV reporter Kaicey Baylor at the MWD kennel on board Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The MWD team conducted a demonstration for the news outlet to showcase specialized capabilities in detection, deterrence, obedience, and protection. These teams will provide critical security support during the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland festivities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees. (U.S. Navy photo by NDW Public Affairs)