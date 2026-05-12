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    NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV [Image 2 of 2]

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    NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2026) — U.S. Navy Lt. Gregory Bottom, a military working dog (MWD) handler assigned to Naval District Washington, speaks with WJZ-TV reporter Kaicey Baylor at the MWD kennel on board Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The MWD team conducted a demonstration for the news outlet to showcase specialized capabilities in detection, deterrence, obedience, and protection. These teams will provide critical security support during the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland festivities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees. (U.S. Navy photo by NDW Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9684320
    VIRIN: 260513-N-MM437-8702
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NDW Military Working Dog Team Demonstrates Capabilities for WJZ-TV [Image 2 of 2], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Working Dog
    MWD
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