(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Ellison 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Marcus D. Wisner was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony held at Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Draper, Utah, May 3, 2026. The ceremony was attended by distinguished military and civilian leaders, including Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, Utah Army National Guard Land Component Commander, and Dr. Stacey Bank, Executive Medical Director for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, highlighting the strong collaboration between military and civilian agencies in supporting readiness across the state.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9684281
    VIRIN: 260503-A-UQ018-5157
    Resolution: 1536x1536
    Size: 817.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ashley Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit
    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit
    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit
    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit
    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit
    Utah National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Utah
    Marcus Wisner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery