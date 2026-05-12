Utah National Guard Col. Marcus Wisner awarded Legion of Merit

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Col. Marcus D. Wisner was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony held at Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Draper, Utah, May 3, 2026. The ceremony was attended by distinguished military and civilian leaders, including Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, Utah Army National Guard Land Component Commander, and Dr. Stacey Bank, Executive Medical Director for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, highlighting the strong collaboration between military and civilian agencies in supporting readiness across the state.