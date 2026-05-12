NEXCOM Unveils NEX-Themed Design with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji

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The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), alongside NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, unveiled his NEX-themed NASCAR driver uniform and vehicle on May 14, 2026. Iwuji will race the DGM Racing x JIM No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro SS when NASCAR hosts its first race on an active military installation on June 20, 2026, onboard Naval Base Coronado, California. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)