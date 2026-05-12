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    NEXCOM Unveils NEX-Themed Design with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji

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    NEXCOM Unveils NEX-Themed Design with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), alongside NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, unveiled his NEX-themed NASCAR driver uniform and vehicle on May 14, 2026. Iwuji will race the DGM Racing x JIM No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro SS when NASCAR hosts its first race on an active military installation on June 20, 2026, onboard Naval Base Coronado, California. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9683710
    VIRIN: 260514-N-QY289-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 501.73 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NEXCOM Unveils NEX-Themed Design with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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