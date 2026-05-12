NEXCOM Unveils NEX-Themed Design with NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), alongside NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, unveiled his NEX-themed NASCAR driver uniform and vehicle on May 14, 2026. Iwuji will race the DGM Racing x JIM No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro SS when NASCAR hosts its first race on an active military installation on June 20, 2026, onboard Naval Base Coronado, California. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), alongside NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy Lt....... read more read more

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), alongside NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, unveiled his NEX-themed NASCAR driver uniform and vehicle on May 14, 2026. Iwuji will race the DGM Racing x JIM No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro SS when NASCAR hosts its first race on an active military installation on June 20, 2026, onboard Naval Base Coronado, California.

“We are thrilled to have Lt. Cmdr. Iwuji wear the NEX logo during this historic race,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “We are proud to be an integral part of the Navy’s 250th birthday. This race will honor the Navy’s legacy and programs that strengthen quality of life across the fleet.”

The race will be broadcast live across the continental United States on local CW affiliates and some live TV streaming services. The event supports broader Navy engagement tied to its 250th birthday, using NASCAR’s national platform to highlight service and the Sailor experience.

Iwuji’s dual role as a Navy Reserve officer and professional driver reflects the importance of leadership for those in demanding and high-visibility environments.

“As a Navy Reserve officer and NASCAR driver, representing the Navy on this stage is about more than racing,” said Iwuji. “It is an opportunity to show what service looks like in action and to inspire the next generation to see what is possible through discipline, commitment and hard work.”

As part of the NASCAR event, three NEX sweepstakes winners will receive exclusive behind-the-scenes VIP access and a meet-and-greet with Iwuji to talk all things military and motorsports.

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About NEXCOM The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. As further sustainment to Navy Warfighters and military families, 100% of the command’s earnings are directed to Navy quality-of -life programs, amounting to over $3.7 billion since 1946. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise. For NEXCOM-related media inquiries, contact pao@nexweb.org.

About Jesse Iwuji Jesse Iwuji, http://www.jesseiwuji.com, is a U.S. Navy Officer, NASCAR driver and entrepreneur whose career bridges military service, professional motorsports and business leadership. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and current Navy Reserve officer, Iwuji competes at NASCAR’s national level while serving as co-owner of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports alongside a group that includes football legend Emmitt Smith. His mission is centered on leadership, resilience and creating impact through sport and service. For Jesse Iwuji media inquiries, contact Matt Casto at mailto:matt@thesportsagency.com.