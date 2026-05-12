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    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting [Image 2 of 2]

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    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    260513-N-FB730-1011 CAMP LEJEUNE. (May 13, 2026) Military and civilian nurses, assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune pose for a group photo during the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Navy Nurse Corps' 118th birthday, on the quarterdeck, on May 13, 2026. The U.S. Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress on May 13, 1908 and has served in every major conflict since its inception, with thousands of nurses across more than 20 specialties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9683550
    VIRIN: 260513-N-FB730-1011
    Resolution: 7411x5198
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting

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