Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting

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260513-N-FB730-1011 CAMP LEJEUNE. (May 13, 2026) Military and civilian nurses, assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune pose for a group photo during the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Navy Nurse Corps' 118th birthday, on the quarterdeck, on May 13, 2026. The U.S. Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress on May 13, 1908 and has served in every major conflict since its inception, with thousands of nurses across more than 20 specialties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)