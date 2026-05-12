Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 118th birthday with cake-cutting

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260513-N-FB730-1009 CAMP LEJEUNE. (May 13, 2026) Capt. Reggie Middlebrooks, director of nursing, and Ens. Greyson Hilliard, a multi-service ward nurse, both assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, cut a celebratory cake in honor of the Navy Nurse Corps' 118th birthday, on the quarterdeck, on May 13, 2026. The U.S. Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress on May 13, 1908 and has served in every major conflict since its inception, with thousands of nurses across more than 20 specialties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)