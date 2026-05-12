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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements [Image 3 of 4]

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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First Sgt. Michael Williamson, with 10th Light Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, addresses the audience at the Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 13, 2026, inside the Multipurpose Auditorium at Fort Drum, New York. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:11
    Photo ID: 9683501
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 3804x3296
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements
    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements
    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum Education Center, IMCOM, AMC

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