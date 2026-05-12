Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

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First Sgt. Michael Williamson, with 10th Light Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, addresses the audience at the Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 13, 2026, inside the Multipurpose Auditorium at Fort Drum, New York. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)