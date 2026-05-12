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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Recent graduates were honored during the Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 13, 2026, inside the Multipurpose Auditorium at Fort Drum, New York. First Sgt. Michael Williamson, with 7th Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), addressed the audience as student speaker, and Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, spoke to the graduates and their families as keynote speaker. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:11
    Photo ID: 9683496
    VIRIN: 260513-O-XX986-6467
    Resolution: 3879x3712
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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