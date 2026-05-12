Fort Drum graduates recognized for academic achievements

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Recent graduates were honored during the Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 13, 2026, inside the Multipurpose Auditorium at Fort Drum, New York. First Sgt. Michael Williamson, with 7th Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), addressed the audience as student speaker, and Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, spoke to the graduates and their families as keynote speaker. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)