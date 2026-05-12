CNSL Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 13, 2026) Adm. James W. Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13, 2026. SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 ships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)