NORFOLK, Va. (May 13, 2026) Adm. James W. Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, arrives at a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13, 2026. SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 ships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9683249
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-AP071-1047
|Resolution:
|4664x3109
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNSL Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command
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