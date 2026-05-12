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    CNSL Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    CNSL Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 13, 2026) Adm. James W. Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, arrives at a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13, 2026. SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 ships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9683249
    VIRIN: 260513-N-AP071-1047
    Resolution: 4664x3109
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNSL Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCNO
    SURFLANT
    change of command

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