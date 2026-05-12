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    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper [Image 2 of 7]

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    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    An Italian civilian employee executes a simulated airborne exit from a jump tower on April 29, 2026, Caserma Ederle, Italy. American Military Italian Civilian Integration (AMICI) helps Italian civilian employees better understand the U.S. Army mission. The program offers a “Day in the Life of a Soldier,” providing hands on exposure to operations across Caserma Ederle, Caserma Del Din, Caserma Miotto, Aviano, and Camp Darby. The goal is to build awareness, appreciation, and stronger collaboration between Italian host nation staff and the American military community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:31
    Photo ID: 9682978
    VIRIN: 260428-A-FG870-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AMICI Program
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAG - Italy

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