AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

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An Italian civilian employee executes a simulated airborne exit from a jump tower on April 29, 2026, Caserma Ederle, Italy. American Military Italian Civilian Integration (AMICI) helps Italian civilian employees better understand the U.S. Army mission. The program offers a “Day in the Life of a Soldier,” providing hands on exposure to operations across Caserma Ederle, Caserma Del Din, Caserma Miotto, Aviano, and Camp Darby. The goal is to build awareness, appreciation, and stronger collaboration between Italian host nation staff and the American military community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).