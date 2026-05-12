AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

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A jumpmaster assigned to 2-503 Infantry Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade (Airborne), readies an Italian civilian employee to exit the jump tower after he inspected her modified T-11 parachute harness system that is designed to exit the jump tower April 29, 2026, Caserma Ederle, Italy. American Military Italian Civilian Integration (AMICI) helps Italian civilian employees better understand the U.S. Army mission. The program offers a “Day in the Life of a Soldier,” providing hands on exposure to operations across Caserma Ederle, Caserma Del Din, Caserma Miotto, Aviano, and Camp Darby. The goal is to build awareness, appreciation, and stronger collaboration between Italian host nation staff and the American military community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).