LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain

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Maj. Gen. Rose King, New Zealand, Chief of Army, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 13, 2026. King challenged Indo-Pacific leaders at LANPAC 2026 to rethink deterrence through trust, adaptability and collective security, emphasizing that partnership will define the future fight. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)