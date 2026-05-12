Maj. Gen. Rose King, New Zealand, Chief of Army, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 13, 2026. King challenged Indo-Pacific leaders at LANPAC 2026 to rethink deterrence through trust, adaptability and collective security, emphasizing that partnership will define the future fight. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9682851
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-AI704-2031
|Resolution:
|7401x5034
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain
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