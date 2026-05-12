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    LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain [Image 2 of 3]

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    LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Rose King, New Zealand, Chief of Army, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 13, 2026. King challenged Indo-Pacific leaders at LANPAC 2026 to rethink deterrence through trust, adaptability and collective security, emphasizing that partnership will define the future fight. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:38
    Photo ID: 9682849
    VIRIN: 260513-A-AI704-2024
    Resolution: 7706x4936
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain
    LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain
    LANPAC 2026: New Zealand Army Chief Says Trust and Partnership Are the Indo-Pacific’s Decisive Terrain

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