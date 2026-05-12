U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Saipan After Sinlaku

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U.S. Navy Equipment Operator Constructionman Joseph Kaplanides, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, directs an 11k forklift carrying wood in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 12, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)