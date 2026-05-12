U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Saipan After Sinlaku

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U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Nicholas Savard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, carries lumber to support forklift operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)