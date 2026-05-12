(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Cpl. Yeonwoo Cho, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division (left), is presented an Army Commendation Medal by Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2026. Cho took third place with in Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge with introduction of “VIPER,” a low-cost alternative to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, or MILES, gear used in training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9682668
    VIRIN: 260430-A-JS108-1115
    Resolution: 5136x3424
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge
    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge
    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge
    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AI mosquito traps take top honors at Eighth Army’s Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery