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Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Cpl. Yeonwoo Cho, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division (left), is presented an Army Commendation Medal by Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2026. Cho took third place with in Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge with introduction of “VIPER,” a low-cost alternative to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, or MILES, gear used in training.