Sergeant Seth Steele, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, holds part of a locally developed drone during Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Challenge award ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2026. Steele earned second place with a pitch for a low-cost, fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform in support of engineering missions.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9682667
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-JS108-1035
|Resolution:
|4187x2990
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AI mosquito traps take top honors at Eighth Army’s Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge
No keywords found.