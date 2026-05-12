Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

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Sergeant Seth Steele, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, holds part of a locally developed drone during Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Challenge award ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2026. Steele earned second place with a pitch for a low-cost, fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform in support of engineering missions.