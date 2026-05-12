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    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge [Image 1 of 4]

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    Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    Sergeant Seth Steele, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, holds part of a locally developed drone during Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Challenge award ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2026. Steele earned second place with a pitch for a low-cost, fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform in support of engineering missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9682667
    VIRIN: 260430-A-JS108-1035
    Resolution: 4187x2990
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Modernization
    innovation

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