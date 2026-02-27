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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X [Image 2 of 4]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X

    PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, occupy prepared positions during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9682585
    VIRIN: 260510-A-FU572-1833
    Resolution: 8147x4074
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry begins the advance at JPMRC-X

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    JPMRC-X, Salaknib, U.S. Army, SK26, Salaknib 2026, Philippines

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